After we had the rains about a week and a half ago, we’ve greened up. We didn’t get much rain last week despite a larger cell passing through. We are starting to see tassels in the area and a lot that are very close. The cooler temperatures have been appreciated since we haven’t had rainfall. By the end of the week we’ll probably start some fungicide. Soybeans are really starting to fill in the rows. They are around R2 stage. My husband flew the drone over a field and didn’t see many concerns. There are some yellow spots out there, but that’s from iron chlorosis.