We got rain. Saturday night into Sunday we got 0.2 inches of rain and Monday morning we had 1.5 inches of rain. This past week we really saw the stress heat was putting on the crops. Both the corn and beans were turning gray by mid-afternoon. The corn from the bottom up was starting to burn up. We are feeling pretty good about the crop. My husband pulled an ear from our silage corn and it looks pretty good. We have another chance for rain mid-week but are happy with what we got.