Cropwise we are starting to progress. Ears of corn are drying up, and early Thursday morning we did get a little rain — 0.4 of an inch. Any shot of rain is helpful. Soybeans are starting to show a color change, but as we get closer to harvest, we are starting to see more white mold and SDS in the beans. We were out in the soybean fields yesterday and don’t see much aphid pressure yet, but we are seeing those diseases. We are going to be starting corn silage this week. We tested and were surprised how much moisture it had last week. We started calving last week, which added an interesting twist to the heat, but everything made it out alright.