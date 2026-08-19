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This week brought rain totaling 2 inches, which helped keep crops moving forward as we head into late summer. Corn looks really good overall, but some hybrids are showing tip back, which I believe is due to the hot weather we experienced during pollination. As a Lobe Ranger, we were invited by Jason Walsmith of the rock band the Nadas to speak at the Okoboji Clean Water Jam on a panel discussion about water quality practices and how farmers are going to be the ones that lead the water quality discussion in Iowa. On the farm side, it has been a week of bookkeeping, fertilizer planning, mowing, and getting machinery ready for fall. As a personal reflection for the last several weeks, balancing family and farm means being intentional about where my energy goes.