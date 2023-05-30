People are also reading…
A lot of hay was made this last week. We’ve had bigger first cuttings of alfalfa, but yields were generally solid. Corn is finding the anhydrous and turning a nice dark green color. Some side dressings have gone on recently. Unfortunately we need rain again. I’m not sure how much yield has been affected, but looking down the road there’s certainly cause for concern. Some people with livestock are starting to make plans for forage in the event they burn up and hay crops are poor.