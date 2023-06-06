People are also reading…
We were fortunate to get a half inch of rain on Sunday. It greened up a lot of stuff, but we’d still take more. All the crops have shown signs of stress. Now that we’ve had some rain there might be some more urea put on, and we are planning to get more fertilizer on. We aren’t out of the woods yet, but we have more confidence. We’ve been fairly hot — when you are cooler rain doesn’t matter as much, but we still need it. In our oats, you can tell the heat and lack of rain gave them a hit. We’ll see just how much come July, but they have struggled in the last week and a half.