We are combining oats now, finally. I don’t think it will be a record-breaking oat crop, but it’s not awful. We didn’t have super-hot days during the fill period, but a lack of moisture held them back. Third cutting of hay is going strong and we are getting more than we thought. We got an inch of rain over the last week and we are thankful for that. We hope everyone else gets more too. Some who were ready to pull the plug on bean fungicide ended up putting it on with the rains.