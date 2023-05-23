People are also reading…
Guys got back in the field on Wednesday and Thursday to finish up beans. Most of the crops planted before May are up and look nice. Weed control looks pretty good. We did our replant soybeans last week and seeded some sorghum sudan where our sprouts of alfalfa were killed. There will be a lot of spraying going on this week and hopefully we’ll get the side-dress unit up by the end of the week. I’m thinking about getting the hay cut down. It’s a little early but the weather is right.