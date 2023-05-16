People are also reading…
Later soybeans and alfalfa will need a replant from the hail, but the corn is looking good. Very few in the area turned a wheel — it was a bust last week. The corn is emerging nicely. The stuff that was planted early April was in the ground a while but looks good, and the stuff in later April came up quick. We had more rain this weekend and maybe by the end of this week we can get some replant in hopefully. We were only getting 30,000 per acre population on soybeans and we planted 120,000. We won’t tear it all up, but plant it back in.