Spraying has got rolling full force. Most of the hay got put up. It’s been a short crop for us due to the hail. Replant beans are up and starting out good and everybody has seed in the ground. We got eight-tenths inches of rain on Thursday morning. It was spotty — you don’t have to go far north where they didn’t get much. Things look good though. The corn is getting big quick. Weed control has been adequate. Some farms didn’t put a pre-emerge herbicide down and they got weedy quick.