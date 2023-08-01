People are also reading…
I didn’t even get a tenth of an inch Friday. The crops are faring well despite the lack of moisture. We picked sweet corn last week and those were good yields. Hopefully that translates to a good crop this year. We are looking to knock down the third cutting of hay this week. The first two cuttings were disappointing, and this looks to be similar to it. The color is good, the height is average. It hasn’t been a great year for hay. We saw a few soybeans that were turning leaves over but didn’t see many corn plants rolling leaves.