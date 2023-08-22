People are also reading…
We are clouding over a bit, so that helps with the heat. The crops are still looking good yet, but it could be a different story in a few days. I’ve mowed grass twice in the last week due to the recent rains, and growth on alfalfa in the last month is looking good. Hopefully we get a break in temperature next weekend and another rain shower. Pods are filled nicely and bean size should be good if we get another rain. Milk line is coming down and we are denting now. We aren’t tipping back yet so that’s good.