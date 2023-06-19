Industrial hemp, a crop that is often misunderstood, is making gains in Montana as a viable rotation option in the crop schedule. It is being grown throughout several parts of the state as the markets for hemp oil and fiber continue to grow.

IND HEMP, based out of Fort Benton, Mont., is the major buyer for hemp in Montana. Growers in the state have dedicated 2,200 acres to the crop, according to the Montana Department of Agriculture.

Hemp, which originated in China and was brought to Europe in the 16th century, was actively grown in the U.S. starting in 1774. From 1840 to 1860, it was used to make sail cloth for the Navy, according to information from the Rodale Institute. In 1937, all hemp was banned in the U.S. due to its perceived connection to marijuana, a drug that was increasingly being used in popular culture. Concerns over marijuana use and its effects prompted propaganda films like “Reefer Madness.” Hemp, by association, became classified as a controlled substance.

It wasn’t until 2014 that the farm bill again recognized hemp’s potential as an industrial crop and removed it from the controlled substance list. But in many states, including Montana, producers still have to obtain special permitting and submit to background checks in order to grow hemp.

Along with the extra rules, the first few years of hemp production in Montana were too narrowly focused, creating a negative experience for some farmers, according to Greg Gnecco, brand and marketing director for IND HEMP.

“In the early days of hemp production in Montana, the focus was on flower and CBD, which didn’t work out so well for many and left a bad taste,” he related. “This is something that we’re still getting over and educating our growers that IND HEMP has built real industrial hemp processing infrastructure and we service real industries, such as food and fiber, that have real demands.”

The uses for industrial hemp have expanded over the last several years to capture interest in the food, fiber, and technology fields. Gnecco said IND HEMP currently sells its oilseed products as ingredients for food companies such as Planet Based Foods out of California and Queen of Hearts Superfoods from Oregon.

“We are also working with a group on a project to release a hempseed oil-based omega softgel supplements and supply ingredients for animal health products, including within our own Hemptana equine health products,” he said. “Hempseed oil also has use in cosmetics and body care, as well as industrial uses, such as wood sealer.”

In addition to the oils, IND HEMP has a fiber processing facility in Fort Benton that has three primary product streams: bast fiber, hemp hurd, and milled products.

“For bast fiber, we are proud to be working with Hempitecture, a bio-based building materials company in Jerome, Idaho, who built a factory for making insulation with our bast fiber,” Gnecco said. “We are also supplying fiber for textile production and with our partner Bear Fiber in North Carolina. We also supplied fiber for a project with VF Corp and Vans shoes.”

Future potential for hemp use include potential uses in the auto industry, as well.

“We are seeing interest and adoption on multiple fronts from the auto industry with matting for forming door and hatch panels that replace glass fiber, as well as fillers into polymers for injection molded parts,” Gnecco said. “We have also met with the Hyundai New Horizons Studio who opened an innovation lab in Bozeman. Some of their ideas and projects are way, way out of the box of anything we’re thinking about.”

Hemp Marketplace website

In addition to being able to sell their hemp products to IND HEMP, hemp producers also have access to the Hemp Marketplace, a website dedicated to hemp products: https://agr.mt.gov/Hemp-Marketplace. The site is maintained by the Montana Department of Agriculture.

“The department developed the Hemp Marketplace to serve as a platform where those looking to buy or sell hemp could post listings,” said Mikayla Moore, hemp program officer. “The intent was to provide a resource to Montana producers and the industry.”