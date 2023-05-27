PONTIAC, Ill. — Have you ever imagined what it would be like to stand in a room filled with soldiers and sailors who served in World War II and other world conflicts and hear their stories, sometimes in their own words? That’s the opportunity presented at the Livingston County War Museum in Pontiac.

“People come in and say, ‘You have a whole army in here,’” says David Estes, the son of the museum’s founder, Dal Estes, and himself an Army combat veteran who served in Vietnam.

Visitors walk amongst the uniformed mannequins and real veterans who volunteer their time to tell their stories.

The museum mixes history with modern technology. Visitors with smartphones can snap photos of QR codes to hear detailed information, and in some cases, the voices of veterans telling their military experiences. The QR codes are thanks to a museum intern, David says.

You can hear the voice of his father, Dal Estes, the museum’s founder who landed in the second wave at Omaha Beach in France on D-Day. His description of what he saw that day is chilling. He received a Purple Heart during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.

“For 10 years he tried to start the museum. He wouldn’t give up,” says David, the museum’s education director.

The museum opened in 2004 and is above the Route 66 Museum founded by Dal’s wife Betty Estes, Pontiac’s first tourism director.

David remembers the first time his father saw the museum space and said, “This will do, but we’ll never fill it up.” He chuckles now, standing in the museum filled to the brim.

After the war, Dal worked in a meat packing plant in Chicago to earn a good income for his family. In his early days of telling war stories, he would travel around with a small suitcase of artifacts and use them to tell the story, David said.

When he was a half-track driver on D-Day, he captured a Nazi flag from the first bunker entered by Americans in Normandy, France. Fifty years later, to the day, he returned it to a museum in France on the same beach. It is displayed at the museum with a tribute banner to Dal Estes.

“When he returned the flag to France in 1994, he was mobbed with respect and admiration. Kids wanted his autograph,” David says.

To see if there would be the same reaction here, Dal stood on the Livingston County Court steps in his khakis. No one paid attention, which made him more determined to open a museum.

Dal died on Christmas Eve in 2005 but lived to see his dream come true.

David, who helps carry on his father’s mission, was drafted to his service in Vietnam.

“I didn’t want to go to war,” he freely admits. But he did and says he has no respect for draft dodgers and others who faked medical problems to avoid going. This is one of the honest stories he tells visitors.

The Civil War section of the museum features the fascinating story of Albert Cashier, who was really a woman named Jennie Irene Hodgers. She adopted the identity of a man to serve in the Union Army and was only discovered when she needed medical attention. Cashier was buried with full military honor in 1915 and the family house is preserved in Saunemin, Illinois.

World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Korea and more recent wars and conflicts are represented.

Even “the most decorated dog” of World War I gets a story here. Known as Sergeant Stubby, he warned of gas attacks and is credited with killing an enemy with a little help from his two-legged friends, says Roger Kutnzer of Flanagan, a historian and volunteer at the museum.

Farm boys were among those who served in a world far different than their own, Kutnzer says. He gives an example of one who had never seen an ocean before and ended up serving on an aircraft carrier where “he didn’t see land for a year.”

The museum mixes local characters with international stories. It tells worldwide war stories with artifacts from only a 5-mile radius of Pontiac in Livingston County.

“We’re unique,” says museum president Ed Long, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, retiring as Chief Petty Officer in 1987.

All the 10,000 items in the museum’s collection were donated. Ralph Messer, the museum curator, will help people find a place to donate military items if they don’t meet this museum’s criteria.

“We get 60,000 visitors a year, often 100 a day,” Long says.

The museum was closed to the public during the pandemic but continued to connect with students through Zoom and Skype video calls.

These programs are part of the museum’s Estes-Murphy Education Center, named as a tribute to fellow museum founders Dal Estes and Jack Murphy. Murphy, a Korean War Army veteran, was the museum’s first president.

Among the people who frequent the museum is Art Leach, a fighter pilot who served in World War II in the Pacific.

“He’s a walking encyclopedia,” Long says of the 103-year-old veteran.

Visitors’ guide

Livingston County War Museum &

Estes-Murphy Education Center

321 N. Main Street,

Pontiac, Ill.

815-842-0301

Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.