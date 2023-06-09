Things look much better for milk producers these days compared to times of volatile prices not so long ago. Still, margins are tight, says Brent Pollard.

Pollard knows about dairy issues as both a dairy farmer and an advocate for dairy and farm organizations.

He and his wife Carrie milk 70 cows on their farm outside Rockford in northern Illinois, and he is vice president of the Illinois Milk Producers Association, one of two members representing the Illinois Farm Bureau.

“Milk prices are good after having been volatile,” he says, while noting that margins are still very tight with high input costs including grain prices.

The fourth-generation farmer, who has had his dairy operation since 2005, says he has the advantage of growing his own feed.

Frank Doll, who milks 225 Holsteins with his father Homer and son Blake in southern Illinois, says dairy producers are in a “pretty strong” position.

“We’ve had a couple of years that have helped heal a lot of wounds,” he says.

His family farms 185 acres near Pocahontas in southern Illinois.

Like Pollard, Doll is active in safeguarding the interests of fellow producers. The owner of Doll’s Dairy is an executive board member of St. Louis Dairy Council, Prairie Farms Dairy and the Illinois Milk Promotion Board, past president of the Bond County Farm Bureau, and a board member for Dairy Lab Services.

Maintaining a strong export market is key in keeping strong prices for U.S. dairy farmers, he says. Labor also continues to be a national dairy issue, including having access to immigrant workers.

We want to hire people who want to work,” Doll says.

The margins are so tight, they have triggered the Dairy Margin Coverage program for some producers, Pollard says. He calls the program, authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill “the best risk management tool for dairy farmers today.”

Pollard says there are three things dairy producers are focusing on in the 2023 Farm Bill.

They would like to see the Class 1 Milk formula changed back from what was established in the 2018 Farm Bill. They would like regional and national hearings on this topic with changes to help the stability of fluid milk. Producers want to keep the DMC but also improve coverage.

Herd sizes are getting larger in Illinois. Currently, the DMC is most beneficial for up to 5 million pounds of milk annually, but today many family operations exceed that, Pollard says.

Under the DMC, producers may select margin coverage from $4 per cwt. up to $9.50 per cwt. for annual milk production of 5 million pounds or less (Tier I). For milk production over 5 million pounds (Tier II), the margin coverage tops out at $8 per cwt., according to the bill.

Pollard cites an example of two brothers working together to support their families. They produce 11 million pounds of milk annually, so they can’t get the higher DMC benefits for all their work.

While Pollard says this limitation doesn’t affect him directly — with 40 cows, his milk production is about 2 million pounds annually — but others with 200 cows are barely covered by the rule today. He says only about half of Illinois producers are getting the most out of the program.

Angela Grotjan is part of a family farm that milks 1,000 cows with at least eight family members working together.

“Even though we are a little larger, we have the same risks we can’t control like the markets and the weather,” says Grotjan, of Hildebrandt Farms in Boone County in northern Illinois.

Despite some of its shortcomings, Doll calls DMC “a pretty good safety net.”

Other risk management tools for dairy producers also need improvement in the next farm bill, Pollard says. Some programs were a failure during the pandemic when people needed them most, he says. The USDA’s Dairy Revenue Protection and Livestock Gross Margin programs did not work during the worst months of COVID, Pollard says.

DRP is designed to insure against unexpected declines in the quarterly revenue from milk sales relative to a guaranteed coverage level; LGM protects against the loss of gross margin (or livestock’s market value minus feed costs), according to the USDA.