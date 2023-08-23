EL PASO, Ill. — A variety of weather events left some farmers scratching their heads this spring wondering if they should replant corn or soybeans this year. With harvest not far off, they will soon know if they made the right decision.

Flood, drought, hail, frost or another factor creating low or uneven stands may prompt a farmer to consider replanting. As part of a long-term study at the El Paso, Illinois, Practical Farm Research farm and at other sites, Beck’s agronomists are trying to establish guidelines to help farmers make the right economic decision about replanting in specific cases.

In the case of hail-damaged soybeans, for example, the data here shows that, in most situations, it is better not to replant, says Keith Ehnle, Beck’s Practical Farm Research lead.

Often, the advantage of early planting is a big factor in considering replanting.

“Soybeans are resilient,” he says.

So far, their research shows most of the time, not replanting is the right decision. Farmers on a tour of plots on Aug. 10 exchanged stories about replanting as well. Several agreed that most times they don’t replant. They have seen badly damaged crops bounce back fairly well. Sometimes patching certain areas is a good choice.

To simulate hail, researchers use a contraption with knotted ropes to beat up either soybeans or corn at different growth times. To simulate frost, they use fire to burn the leaves.

Clara Hodel, Beck’s agronomist, says factors to consider when assessing whether to replant soybeans after hail are:

=The original plant date and the potential replant date.

=The current stand.

=The uniformity of the stand

=Whether to tear it up or to fill it in.

The agronomists also tried applying fungicides and stress mitigators to help the damaged crops rebound.

“There was no yield bump. It doesn’t pay,” Ehnle says.

When the cost of the products is considered, it not only means less profit, but sometimes losses.

One farmer suggested treating damaged crops with sugar water. Ehnle said that might be worth looking into for further research.

In the decision whether or not to replant corn, timing is also a factor, especially considering the developmental stage of the corn plant, he says.

As for frost, the studies showed that when the frost is early, in some cases it pays to replant corn, but usually it doesn’t.

Other projects at the site include cover crops, fertilizer placement, nitrogen timing, fungicide use and planting dates.