8 C. popped popcorn
6 slices bacon
1/3 C. mayonnaise
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 C. chopped celery
1/2 C. shredded carrot
1 red bell pepper, diced
4 green onions, thinly sliced, including greens
1/2 C. shredded cheddar cheese
Lettuce leaves
Place popcorn in an extra large bowl. Sauté bacon until crispy, then drain on paper towels. Chop or crumble bacon and reserve.
Mix together mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
Combine celery, carrot, bell pepper and green onions in medium bowl. Add mayonnaise mixture to vegetables. Mix thoroughly. Immediately before serving, add mayonnaise mixture, bacon and cheese to popcorn in bowl. Toss very gently to just combine. Do not over-mix.
Serve on lettuce leaves. If desired, garnish with extra shredded cheese and chopped bacon.
Tip: This salad doesn’t hold up long, so mix at the last minute and serve immediately. Yield: 8 cups