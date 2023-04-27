1 lb. asparagus
3/4 lb. fettuccine
4 T. butter, cut into pieces
1 C. heavy cream
Pinch grated nutmeg
3/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. fresh-ground black pepper
1/2 C. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Snap the tough ends off the asparagus and discard them. Cut the asparagus spears into 1-inch pieces. In a large pot of boiling, salted water, cook the fettuccine until almost done, about 8 minutes. Add the asparagus; cook until it and the pasta are just done, about 4 minutes longer.
Drain the pasta and asparagus. Toss with butter, cream, nutmeg, salt, pepper and Parmesan. Serve with additional Parmesan.