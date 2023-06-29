2 1/2 qt. popped popcorn
1 1/2 C. light brown sugar
3/4 C. dark corn syrup
1/2 C. butter
1 T. vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt
1, 6 oz. package of chocolate pieces
1/2 C. chopped walnuts
2 pints brick-style vanilla ice cream
Keep popcorn warm. In a 3-quart saucepan, combine brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, vinegar and salt.
Cook and stir until sugar dissolves. Continue to cook until hard ball stage (250° on a candy thermometer).
Pour syrup over popped popcorn; stir to coat. Add chocolate pieces and nuts; stir just to mix.
Pour into two 13x9x2-inch inch pans, spreading and packing firmly. Cool.
In each pan, cut 12 rectangles. Cut each pint of ice cream into 6 slices. Sandwich ice cream between two popcorn rectangles.
Yield: 12 sandwiches