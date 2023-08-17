1 baked 9x13-inch cake, any flavor
2 C. cream cheese frosting
1 lb. almond bark, white chocolate, or candy melt
Sprinkles and/or colored sugar
Crumble baked cake in large bowl. Stir in cream cheese frosting, until thoroughly blended. Using an ice cream scoop, scoop out cake/frosting mixture and form into round balls. Place cake balls on wax paper, cover with plastic wrap and freeze at least 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt almond bark, white chocolate or candy melt according to instructions on package.
Remove balls of cake from the freezer. Dip the end of a lollipop stick into melted chocolate before inserting into cake/frosting mixture. This will help attach the cake to the stick. Dip ball into melted chocolate. Remove, tapping off excess, and dust with sugar or sprinkles.
Either hold or stand pops up to dry, or lay on wax paper if necessary.
When cupcake pops are dry, store in the refrigerator.