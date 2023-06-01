FARMER’S CITY, Ill. — When people show interest in lamb at farmers markets, Erin Crider is happy to share recipes, either some of her own or from American Lamb Board.

She says people often don’t know how to cook lamb. Neither did she before she had sheep. In fact, she hadn’t tasted it either.

“I never had lamb until I met Chris,” Erin says of her husband. Now, both she and Chris are experts at cooking lamb, especially on the grill at their farmhouse near Farmer City in central Illinois.

Chris, who works in banking and grows corn and soybeans with his brother and dad, says in most recipes beef can be substituted for lamb. That’s a handy observation, since Crider Farms also raises registered Angus cattle.

Erin grew up in Ellsworth on a pig farm and showed pigs and rabbits in 4-H. Chris showed almost all other livestock you can think of — sheep, cattle, pigs, a dog and even a llama in 4-H and FFA.

Appropriately, they met at the McLean County Fair showing animals.

“We were both raised on farms and we wanted to raise our children that way,” Chris says.

Today they have about 90 ewes, 110 lambs and 4 or 5 rams. Chris also points out about half a dozen Dorper haired sheep that look like they are wearing a bad haircut. The way the hair grows on the South African meat breed keeps them comfortable in warmer climates, he says.

This breed is gaining popularity in the U.S. because of its tolerance to heat and dry conditions. Only 20 years ago, the U.S. had about 50 Dorper sheep, and now there are more than 100,000, mostly in Oklahoma and Texas, he said.

“They can get fat off nothing,” he said, as the sheep seem extremely content grazing on lush, McLean County pasture.

One of Chris’ favorites lamb dinners is tacos with ground lamb. Brats and burgers are also popular here.

Erin manages the online lamb orders at criderfarms.com. She also attends smaller farmers markets with their lamb products in tow in LeRoy, Colfax and Farmer City. Saturday mornings she’s also talking about lamb recipes at the farmers market in Bloomington.

Their sons Carson and Jameson already show an interest in farming as they zoom their toy tractors around mom and dad as they prepare supper.