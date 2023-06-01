1 rack lamb ribs
BBQ sauce (optional)
Olive oil
For dry rub:
1 T. dried rosemary
1 T. dried thyme
1 tsp. ground black pepper
1 tsp. garlic salt
Trim fat off ribs and remove the membrane (this might already be removed). Coat in olive oil.
In a small bowl, mix the rub ingredients. Apply liberally over rib rack, covering both sides.
Fire up your smoker to 225°. If you are using a charcoal grill, set it up for 2-zone cooking. Place lamb rack on smoker grates. Close the chamber door and smoke the ribs for 2-3 hours, or until the internal temperature has reached 145°. At this point, the ribs should be tender.
(Optional) Ten minutes before they are done, coat the ribs in BBQ sauce. Smoke for the remaining time.
Remove ribs from the smoker and leave to rest for 10 minutes.