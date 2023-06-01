1 1/2 lb. ground American lamb
1 C. panko breadcrumbs
1/4 C. diced onion
2 large cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp. parsley
2 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp cracked black pepper
1 lb. small baby potatoes
For the gremolata:
1 T. chopped rosemary
1/2 T. chopped thyme
2 T. chopped oregano
1 T. chopped basil
6 T. olive oil
1 pinch sea salt
1 pinch cracked black pepper
1 T. white wine vinegar
In a bowl, add ingredients for the meatballs and combine well using your hands. Roll into small meatballs and set on a baking tray.
Cook the potatoes in a pot of boiling water until almost ready. They will finish cooking on the grill. Drain the potatoes and set aside.
In another bowl, combine all of the gremolata ingredients and stir well.
Place one potato on a skewer followed by a meatball and then repeat until the skewer is full. Once all of the skewers have been completed, heat up your grill to a high heat.
Using a pastry brush, paint the meatball skewers well with some of the herb mixture.
Place the skewers onto the grill and cook for about 6 minutes before turning them over and repeating on the other side. Make sure to baste with more herb mixture as they grill. Once the skewers are fully cooked, place on a serving platter and brush with more herb mixture.