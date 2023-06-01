1 lb. ground lamb (or beef)
1 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. cracked black pepper
1/4 C. flat leaf parsley (loosely filled)
10 fresh mint leaves (1-2 inch)
6 fresh basil leaves (4-5 inch)
1 red jalapeño pepper
4 garlic cloves
1 lemon
1 C. feta cheese crumbles
Cut red jalapeño pepper stem off and remove the seeds and set aside. In a medium sized bowl add the ground lamb (or beef), salt, pepper and oregano. Mix to combine.
Place herbs, jalapeño pepper, garlic cloves and two to three 2-inch pieces of lemon zest (I used my vegetable peeler to strip off) in food processor. Pulse several times to break down and add to the seasoned ground lamb.
To the mixing bowl add the feta cheese crumbles and gently work the ingredients together to mix thoroughly. Do not over mix and compress. Divide the lamb mixture into four portions and gently form into four patties. Set aside.
Prep the grill to around 450° and clean and oil it so burgers do not stick. Grill for 3 minutes on the first side, covered, flip and cook for 4 minutes, covered, then back over for 1 minute more. Remove from the grill and allow them to rest for 10 minutes for medium doneness.