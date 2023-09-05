People are also reading…
Pleasant conditions dominated our week which made for some great Farm Progress Show weather. It definitely put us in a good mood. We had just beautiful temperatures preparing for harvest and mowing roadsides to give it that holiday look before Labor Day. Everybody is anxious to start harvest. Hopefully we have good weather as the crop matures to finish it. The recent heat turned this crop to look more fall-like. We expect to start harvest in a week to 10 days, especially the downed crop from an earlier storm. Wishing everyone a good fall harvest.