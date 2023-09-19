People are also reading…
Great week of weather as harvest pace begins to build with corn and bean fields being cleared. We had many days with pleasant temps, but dry-down has been slowed a bit. But as we all know this too will change. Some light showers arrived Saturday evening which was welcomed to settle the dust but also dampen the fields and prevent a possible fire. Harvest is for many a great time of year to enjoy and reap the rewards of our labors. Love the tailgates with the crew to enjoy our work and the season. Be safe everyone — one field and one day at a time.