We got some heavy rains through this area. Right here we had 4.2 inches, near Jacksonville we had eight-tenths, and around Springfield I’ve heard 5-6. It looks like this ground is drinking it up pretty quick. It was a welcome rain to kind of even up this ground because it was getting dry and this crop needed to be recharged. It’s gone through rollercoaster temperatures and needed a good drink to take off again. Most of this area is planted. Still some going on, mostly beans. They were slowed up by the cool temps and dry conditions, but most people were getting to the tail end last week. Pastures are starting to take off and we’ve already had a cutting of hay, one short one. Summer’s almost here.