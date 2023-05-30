People are also reading…
We continued spraying corn and getting our hay mowing well on its way. We got round bales on the ground and corn is starting to close the row in spots on our first-planted corn. Lot of crop scouting going on all the place. We might need to do a little repair work and spotting in some beans here and there where the water stood from the heavy rains we’ve had in the past couple weeks. Hopefully getting it wrapped up Saturday to enjoy some time on Memorial Day. I’d like to thank all our veterans, the men and women who have served over the years, especially the ones who paid the ultimate price.