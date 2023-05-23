People are also reading…
Rainfall last week, we got around a half inch to an inch. Occasionally you’d hear somebody that got up to 2 inches. Crops are recovering from previous heavy rains we had a week or two before. The corn had been yellowing in ponding areas. The week ahead is forecast for dry weather again. We had some germination issues on some soybeans due to cold weather that caused a little replant, but overall the crop looks really good in this area. Ponding is probably one of the big issues people are dealing with, and those will be touched up and replanted. This is a peak week for us. We’re spraying, haying and mowing this week to get ready for Memorial Day weekend. I call it autographing those farms with excellence.