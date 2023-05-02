People are also reading…
We did receive some rain in this area, anywhere from two-tenths to six-tenths. We had an awfully cool weekend — and windy. We’ve got one little eight-acre patch left to do, and I was waiting on a rain for it. Look likes most of the crop in this area is planted. This week ought to finish most people. Just looking for warmer weather to get this crop rolling. All of the corn is up and a lot of soybeans are up also, but slow. Everything seems to be quite slow. I think the rain was welcomed in this area. We didn’t receive a lot, and I think people will be getting back to work today.