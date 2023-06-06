People are also reading…
We continued on with mowing hay and the beginning of herbicide application on our beans. We finished up spotting in of beans in areas that finally dried out. Hopefully have completed that and moving on to better days of crop progress. Got some corn that’s closed the row. We are going to be looking for a rain here soon we hope. We’re always due for a little recharge to put some vigor back in this crop and take it into the next stage of development. Things are overall looking pretty good. Seems like both crops have responded to any stress they might have received from excessive rain.