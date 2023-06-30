People are also reading…
All of the area was affected by some kind of wind damage. We unfortunately had an area east of New Berlin that flattened some corn. Lot of clean up — several bins damaged and buildings in the area. There was a lot of red on the front end of that storm looking on the weather map, and it really packed a punch unfortunately. We were just getting into tassel this week, so it caught it at a delicate time. I’ve seen corn stand up again from wind, but this might be a little extra challenge this time. It isn’t all our crop — thank goodness we’re spread out. There is an advantage to that. We received half an inch to an inch and a half, which was a welcome rain. Hopefully the rains come easy the next time.