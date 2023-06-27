People are also reading…
West Central Illinois rain was limited in coverage. We drove home from Quincy Saturday Night in rain, sometimes heavy showers, but they tapered off around Pittsfield and the ride home was dry all the way to the Sangamon-Morgan County Line area. So we are hopeful at yet another chance this next weekend since tassels are on the horizon this week on many early-planted fields. Wheat harvest has begun along with straw baling, a summer ritual many look forward to, and a good team-building exercise. P.S. See you at the Morgan County Fair for a great taste of Americana!