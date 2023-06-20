People are also reading…
Hope everyone had a peaceful and easy Father’s Day with their families and hopefully received some rain. West Central Illinois amounts were scattered and light with trace amounts to 0.5 of an inch being reported at the county fair in our area. It was cool and pleasant for the most part, which has allowed crop conditions to help hang on till that million dollar rain does arrive. My rain gauge is empty today but full of hope for rain to lift crop prospects. Had a friend tell me of coming out of church and enjoying a rain event in their area in the southeastern part of the state. Have faith and be safe.