People are also reading…
One of my landlords who I respected greatly once said, “Waiting on a rain sometimes is the longest wait there is.” How true that can be. Here in west central Illinois we received 0.3 to 0.5 in the gauges followed by cooler temps and cloud cover to make the most of what we got. Crops will have to make the most of these amounts for now. All things considered, corn and beans look good and the wheat has turned, so the combines will be headed to the fields in a couple of weeks. County fair time is upon us —good luck to all the 4-H families!