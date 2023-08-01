People are also reading…
West Central area had a hot week to work through with little to no rain. You could break a sweat at 6 a.m. a few days, but that’s summertime and part of the deal, as they say. Crop prospects look good but we are scouting to watch for any issues that might be out there. Some of the wind-blown corn is doing its best to get back on the row, but a head attachment is on the work list to get it across the scale. Rain is in the forecast for the upcoming week, and we just hope they will come easy as we prepare for harvest. Time to finish repairs and shine up these machines! Be safe.