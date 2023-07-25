People are also reading…
Scattered showers were in the area this past week, with some wind again which brought out the chain saws and leather gloves. Crop conditions will be tested again this week with temps rising, so hopefully whatever moisture reserves we have will be adequate to keep the progress of this crop moving forward. Pollination appears to be good to very good when scouting fields, so prospects are encouraging. As we enter August we will be looking for the State Fair rain to help finish this crop. Be safe and enjoy family, friends, and those summer-time treats from the garden.