West central area had a mix of temps and precipitation this past week, and for the most part crops look good along with the pastures. Rain total for the weekend at our farmstead northwest of New Berlin was 1.5, and it came in a nice, easy, peaceful fashion which definitely will help put the finishing touch on this crop. Rain is back in the forecast with cooler temps this week. Might be frustrating if you have hay to mow. At the end of the day, we have more to be glad about than mad about. See you at the State Fair!