Generous showers arrived with amounts ranging from 0.5 to 1.6 inches, with the heaviest reported near Rochester at 4 inches. Timing is everything so this will certainly give this crop the ability to get closer to the finish line heading into harvest. The State Fair rain is one that always arrives to lift not only crop prospects but the spirits of farm families. At the fairgrounds a taste of Americana was on display with the families and young exhibitors, what a great example of the 4-H programs and its benefits for youth development.