The pace over here started out very good right after Easter, and a lot of corn and beans were being planting. Planting conditions in most soil types were very good due to warmer temps that let the ground warm up and work better. It looks like, if I had to guess, at least 30-40% of corn and beans are left to do. Some people stayed on soybeans; we went pretty steady on the corn. Hated to pass those planting conditions up. Places that were normally wet weren’t too bad this year. Opportunities have allowed people to be real patient and allow the ground to get in shape. One challenge was probably the wind for getting these sprayers moving on a timely basis. Sprayers are having to shut down early on those days the wind has picked up.