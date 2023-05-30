People are also reading…
As of May 26 both corn and beans are emerged across the area and looking good. Some sprayers have been out doing post spray. With the lack of rains in the 10-day forecast, some were wanting to hold off on spraying, but the corn progress is forcing them to spray now or they might not be able to in a few days. A fair amount of hay has been put up over the last week with the dry weather. By the end of next week, with the hot temps, things could take a turn pretty quickly unless we get some much-needed rain.