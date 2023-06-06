People are also reading…
Memorial Day week brought us high temperatures with no humidity. There were a few sporadic pop up showers that went through, but chances were high either your fields received none of them or only one of your fields was lucky enough to get some moisture. Things are very dry here. If you have timber soils the crops are really hurting. The earlier-planted crops look to be faring better during this dry stage over the later-planted areas. Looking at the 10-day forecast there is still no relief in sight.