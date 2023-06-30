People are also reading…
I did not have a possible derecho storm during the worst drought the area has seen in years on my bingo card for 2023, but here we are. Up until June 29 we had received very little of the rain systems that had popped up across the Midwest. On June 29 we received 1.5 inches in an hour and some wind. Places north of us by 10 miles maybe only received a few tenths and places south of us by 20 miles sustained damage from the high winds that came with this storm. Prayers to those that encountered damages to crops, buildings and bins, especially in central Illinois.