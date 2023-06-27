People are also reading…
Another week of sounding like a broken record. It's been hot and dry. There have been a few popup showers that have sporadically rolled through — most I've heard of rain amounts from these is less than four-tenths. If you did receive any rain, with the hot, dry and fairly breezy weather that followed, in about three hours you wouldn't even be able to tell there had been a rainfall event. It's getting hard to try and guess any yield potential, making it difficult to sell some more new crop with the recent increase in markets.