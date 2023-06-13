People are also reading…
The rain event that never was happened on June 11. The radar looked nice, green and promising, but we ended up with a mist that didn't even register as a tenth in the rain gauge. Considering what the crop has gone through, it still looks better than expected. But that isn't saying it's looking great. Beans seem to have all but stopped growing at the moment. A few people have been out with side dress bars and sprayers. It's a bit disheartening looking at the next 10-day forecast. The first-cutting hay has been half to a third of what it was last year.