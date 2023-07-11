People are also reading…
We have received good hearty rains over the past week. Beans are starting to look good again. The corn is coming out of some of the drought impact. You can still see the potassium deficiency that came about from the drought. Corn is tasseling. Several fields seem to be uneven in tasseling, but others look pretty good, all things considered. There have been some sightings of fungicide applications going on in the area. I'd imagine here shortly we will see some planes flying. There is a touch more optimism in this crop than there was two weeks ago.