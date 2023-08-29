People are also reading…
This past week’s high heat sure put air conditioners to the test. The crops still look decent even after the stress of the heat. The soybeans on more variable ground were showing more signs of the heat stress. You could identify fairly easy from the road spots in soybean fields that have more issues after the heat wave. The break in temperatures over this past weekend was welcomed by plants, livestock and farmers. During the Farm Progress Show this week, we’re looking forward to seeing field demos, learning more from agronomists and seeing friends!