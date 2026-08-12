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Many were disappointed by the light showers this week, with amounts ranging from 0.1 to 0.5 inches, but with the cloudy days the crops made the most of it. The shoulder-high beans show promising prospects, as my dad would say through the years. Remember the days of walking the fields with a hook or hoe? It would fade those Levi's after a week or two. Definitely character-building years to support the cause and take pride in your fields. See you at the State Fair and best of luck to the 4Hers young and old!