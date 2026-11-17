People are also reading…
Every growing season has a unique set of weather issues to work through. Our planting season started off with offering some early opportunities for planting both corn and beans. We were pleased with our prospects originally, but rainfall in June with too much too often led to ponding in both crops. When it did start to moderate and dry up to give the crops a break, it took a while for yellow beans to recover. As the combines rolled, yield variability was predominant — from very good to lower results depending on drainage and variety. Most of the area was off 10-20%. South of us were outstanding reports on yields, but not large areas. There are always many things to be grateful for. We were blessed with great harvest weather which allowed for a nice pace to gather our crops across the scale and fill the bins. Hope everyone had a nice harvest experience; God bless the family farms across our nation. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.