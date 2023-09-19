People are also reading…
We got in the corn pretty good this week. That was our earliest corn and it caught the drought bad wrong so it wasn’t very good. We’re going to get into some better stuff. Light soil, planted early and the drought hit early — it wasn’t a good combination this year. Cooler temperatures prevailed here. Coat in the morning and T-shirt in the evening. It’s dried back up. Pasture and range really hasn’t fully recovered. When the big rains hit they were getting better, but with cooler temps and it getting dry again it’s falling short.